gladys-knight,-patti-labelle-is-the-next-verzuz-battle

Published 14 hours ago

The next Verzuz is going to be a legendary one as Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will go hit-for-hit.

Knight and LeBelle have prior collaborations, including the iconic song “Sisters in the Name of Love” with Dionne Warwick.

The livestream is slated for Sunday, September 13 at 8 pm EST.

“The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! @MsGladysKnight vs. @MsPattiPatti. This Sunday at 5PM PT/8PM ET,” the official Verzuz announcement reads in-part. “Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair.”

See the announcement below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

