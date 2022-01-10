golden-globe-awards-2022-winners:-the-complete-list

2022 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises!

Despite losing its annual televised ceremony amid controversy, the 2022 Golden Globes did have a number of winners.

On Sunday, Jan. 9, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association held a small ceremony at its usual venue, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., amid a global COVID-19 surge that has derailed many public gatherings. The event also came months after NBC, which has aired the ceremony since 1996, canceled its planned broadcast of the 2022 Golden Globe Awards following backlash over a lack of racial diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s voting members and other concerns about the group’s ethics.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement to CNN days before the ceremony that “health and safety remain a top priority for the HFPA” and that there will be no audience or red carpet for the event. Last week, Variety reported that no celebrities agreed to take part in the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony, while no TV outlet ended up broadcasting it.

In January 2021, amid the backlash, the HFPA voted in favor of a plan for inclusivity and reform. At the Golden Globes a month later, three group members took the stage to address the diversity issue, saying that “like in film and television, Black representation is vital” and that they “must ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table.”

Four months later, NBC issued a statement detailing that while “we continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” it couldn’t be a quick fix. “Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.

