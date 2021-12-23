Goldie Hawn, 76, & Kurt Russell, 70, Twin In Cowboy Hats During Rare Outing — Photo

See Pics

December 22, 2021 11:37PM EST

Goldie Hawn and long-time beau Kurt Russell are spotted rocking stylish cowboy hats on a recent outing in Aspen, Colorado.

Goldie Hawn, 76, and Kurt Russell, 70, looked more adorable than ever on a recent outing together — but then again, what else is new? The duo, who have been dating since 1983, were spotted on a shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday, sporting some Southwestern-style outfits with chic cowboy hats to match. Goldie wore a burgundy puffer jacket over eggplant-colored pants tucked into black-and-tan knee-high boots. The Academy Award winner paired the look with a black fedora-style hat with a tan band around the top, definitely looking Colorado-ready.

Goldie Hawn goes shopping in Aspen, Colorado, Dec. 2021 (BACKGRID).

Kurt joined his partner of almost 30 years in a similarly Western-inspired look, sporting a cream-and-black-colored holiday knit sweater, jeans, and outdoor/hiking shoes, topping off the look with a classic white cowboy hat. Kurt also wore orange-tinted glasses and carried around a Ralph Lauren shopping bag with some new purchases in tow.

Kurt Russell goes shopping in Aspen, Colorado, Dec. 2021 (BACKGRID).

The Christmas-in-Aspen getaway seemed to be a family affair, as Goldie was also joined by her son, Oliver Hudson‘s wife, Erin Bartlett, who wore a green parka over jeans and paired the winter look with a grey beanie and brown boots. Goldie’s daughter Kate Hudson also shared a photo of she and her daughter, Rani, 3, in a recent Instagram, both wearing cream-colored coats for the “#xmastime” in Colorado with the family.

The family is known to spend quality time together,

» Read Full Article