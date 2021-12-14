google's-top-100-holiday-gifts-revealed:-see-the-most-popular-items-in-beauty,-home,-&-more

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sure, shopping is fun and all, but it can get a little bit stressful, especially at this time of year. Deciding what gifts to give your loved ones is more than half the battle. Once you decide on the perfect present, all you have to do is buy it (and possibly put it in a gift box with some wrapping paper). But, what do you do if you don’t even know where to begin? Turn to the internet, of course.

Google has released its annual Holiday 100 list, which is their roundup of predictions for the most popular gift. The predicted trending items span a wide range of interests and product categories, catering to many different ages. There are some classic fragrances from Chanel and Ariana Grande’s perfume.

If you’re looking for a good gift idea, check out some of our must-haves from the long list.

Beauty Products

e.l.f. Jelly Pop Dew Primer

This unique gel makeup primer hydrates your skin and makes sure that your glam stays put. It’s even great for makeup-free days to help smooth out your complexion with Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Vitamins A, C & E, and watermelon extract.

A shopper raved, “After trying many different primers, I can safely say that this is the best I have ever used! Since I have combo skin,

