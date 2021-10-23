everything-you-need-to-know-about-goop's-latest-vibrator

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Is anyone else’s Friday night consisting of watching Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest Netflix show Sex, Love & goop and buying goop’s new vibrator?

In case you missed it, this month, goop launched the Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator to help women everywhere with internal exploration. Besides looking like a piece of art that you don’t have to hide in your bedside table, the new vibrator offers a perfectly curved insertable end to maximize pleasure, ten vibrational settings, plus a self-heating function that aides in muscle relaxation and blood flow.

Who else’s jaw is on the floor? In true goop fashion, it’s made with body-safe, water-resistant silicone, so you can use it for shower and bath play.

Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator

Make with silky-touch, dual-density body-safe silicone that’s hypoallergenic and free of all the bad stuff, you can safely engage in internal exploration. Thanks to seven patterns and three intensities, you’re sure to find a combination that will help you feel maximum pleasure. It also comes with a travel lock and pouch to avoid awkward situations while on the go. Oh, and the best part? It has a rechargeable battery with battery-life display. Truly game-changing!

If you slept through the launch of goop’s first vibrator, it’s not too late to treat yourself! Scroll below to learn more about the celebrity-loved vibrator.

Double-Sided Wand Vibrator

This state-of-the-art vibrator offers two independent vibrating ends,

