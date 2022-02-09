grab-the-tissues:-dr.-paul-nassif-gives-woman-with-botched-nose-a-chance-at-happiness

Woman’s Nose Is Destroyed by Flesh-Eating Bacteria

There’s nothing that can stop a determined Dr. Paul Nassif—not even flesh-eating bacteria.

He took on the challenge during tonight’s Feb. 8 episode of Botched in a quest to help Edna, who couldn’t help but tear up when sharing her story about her nose, which was “destroyed” when she was just a baby.

“It was always my father’s plan: ‘We’re gonna find a doctor that can fix your face better,'” Edna said, revealing that this was the reason they moved to the U.S. in the first place. “He is not a rich man but he always had a hope to find help. And if I got this fixed, my father would be really, really happy.”

Part of this stemmed from the fact that Edna was always bullied as a child.

“They would always laugh,” she recalled of her peers. “I still don’t have friends. I still don’t have much outside life…well, I have my kids.”

But even they get bullied on their mother’s behalf, Edna’s daughter revealed.

“I just don’t go into the school,” Edna said. “I just drop from the sidewalk, just to not have them have a bad day.”

Hearing this broke Dr. Nassif’s heart. He responded by acknowledging how “tragic” Edna’s story was, but reassured her that he and Dr. Terry Dubrow would “do everything in the world to help you.”

“Edna moved to this country wanting that feeling of freedom,” Dr. Nassif said in a confessional. “But instead, her nose has held her back. She doesn’t feel comfortable letting people see her. Hopefully there’s something we can do to help so she will finally be able to live the American dream.”

Thankfully,

