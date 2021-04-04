grace-kinstler:-5-things-to-know-about-the-20-year-old-‘idol’-frontrunner

Grace Kinstler is one of the ‘American Idol’ season 19 standouts. Get to know this rising star who is one of the show’s most talented performers.

Grace Kinstler definitely has what it takes to be the next American Idol winner. The 20-year-old singer has consistently wowed the judges with her performances each and every week. It’s no surprise she’s made it to the top 24.

Grace is a contestant to keep your eye on as season 19 continues. She could very well be the next big thing in music! From her background in music to the loss of her beloved father to her love life, HollywoodLife has 5 key things to know about Grace.

Grace Kinstler during her audition. (ABC) 1. Grace’s audition made Luke Bryan cry.

Grace started out her American Idol audition by singing “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight & The Pips. When the judges asked about a second song, Grace sang a beautiful rendition of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin. Luke Bryan admitted that this was the first time in the 4 years he’s been doing this show that a person singing made him cry.

2. Her father passed away when she was 19.

During her audition, Grace revealed that her father died. “My biggest supporter was definitely my dad. He passed away last February very unexpectedly, so that was really hard,” Grace told the judges. “I know that he would be here right now with me if he were still here, so I’m going to do this for him today…” Later, Grace showed the necklace of her father’s that she wears around her neck.

3. She’s currently in college. » Read Full Article