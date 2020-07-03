great-scott!-30-back-to-the-future-secrets-revealed

Lea Thompson Talks “Back to the Future” Message

“Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.”

Hop in the DeLorean, check the plutonium levels and hit 88 miles per hour because we’re going back in time—to July 3, 1985, to be exact—to celebrate Back to the Future.

The iconic film was released 35 years ago, with the time travel epic starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd going on to become the highest grossing film of the year, making over $389 million and going on to become a beloved movie franchise.

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Fox stepping into Marty McFly’s Nike Mags, but another star had actually landed the role and filmed for several weeks before Steven Spielberg, director Robert Zemeckis and co-writer and producer Bob Gale realized they needed to recast their leading man.

Plus, another major star auditioned for the role of Doc Brown, almost landing it when Lloyd initially was going to pass on his career-defining role.

Check out these fun facts about Back to the Future in honor of its 35th anniversary, including which actors auditioned for Marty McFly and Doc Brown and which star ended up suing the studio…

Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

1. Gale came up with the idea for the movie while looking through his father’s high school yearbooks while visiting his family and was surprised to see his dad was the president of his graduating class, telling Esquire, “I wondered whether I would have been friends with my dad in high school.”

2. For years, multiple studios passed on the script over 40 times, including Disney, with Gale claiming they said, “Are you guys out of your minds?

