‘grey’s-anatomy’-recap:-amelia-&-link’s-relationship-takes-a-drastic-turn

Recap

November 18, 2021 10:19PM EST

This year’s Thanksgiving was full of ups and downs on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Farouk’s health worsened, Meredith and Nick spent Thanksgiving together, and feelings bubbled over for Amelia and Link.

It’s officially Thanksgiving on Grey’s Anatomy! Even on a holiday, Amelia and Kai are texting, and it puts a big smile on Amelia’s face. Nick drives Meredith to the airport so she can head back to Seattle for Thanksgiving. As soon as she gets there, her flight has been delayed because of snow.

Schmidt’s mom shows up at the hospital, even though Schmidt is working on Thanksgiving. She’s going to set up a Thanksgiving dinner for her son in the cafeteria. She’ll wait! She’s got nothing but time.

Scott Speedman on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ (ABC)

Even though Owen is supposed to be home helping his mother, he shows up at the hospital. Owen, Teddy, Megan, and Hayes bring Thanksgiving to Farouk. It’s been 3 weeks since his surgery, and he still isn’t able to go home.

Farouk Nearly Dies

Later, while Teddy and Megan are talking by Farouk’s bedside, he begins to code. Hayes thinks it’s time to put Farouk on ECMO, while Teddy thinks that’s premature. Megan has to make a game-time decision and goes with what Hayes says. When Owen returns, Teddy tells him that Farouk is going to have to go on the heart transplant list.

Meredith ends up stuck in Minnesota because of the snowstorm, which means Amelia is in charge of the 4 kids and Thanksgiving dinner. Link decides to stay over after dropping off Scout to help out. Meredith thinks she’s going to spend Thanksgiving alone in her hotel room,

