grimes-auctioning-off-her-met-gala-accessories-to-support-bipoc-families-in-ukraine

After walking the 2021 Met Gala red carpet in a Dune-inspired ensemble, Grimes is auctioning off pieces from the look in support of Ukraine.

Couture for a cause.

Grimes is doing her part to support the Black, Indigenous and people of color of Ukraine by auctioning off some of her most memorable fashion accessories.

“I’m auctioning stuff from my Met gala look last year to raise money to help get BIPOC families out of Ukraine since they’re having trouble exiting at the border,” she shared in an Instagram post on May 16, adding that the auction on display at Los Angeles’ HVW8 Gallery includes “the works of 50 distinguished artists who aim to support Emergency Response & BIPOC families in and out of Ukraine.”

Explaining that each piece in the auction “offers a unique interpretation of the theme ‘resistance,'” Grimes donated a whimsical pair of earcuffs, designed by Romantic Elf Jewelry, and chrome CHRISHABANA x Dune Harkonnen face mask.

The experimental musician wore the pieces to the 2021 Met Gala back in September, along with a sheer Iris Van Herpen gown, for the event’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme. Her look—which was inspired by the 1984 cult classic Dune (and subsequent 2021 remake) based on Frank Herbert’s novel—also included a replica Medieval sword repurposed from an Colt AR-15A3. The weapon, however, is not up for auction, as its “a permanent piece” of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collection.

All proceeds from the auction will go to non-profit organizations Diaspora Relief and Razom for Ukraine,

