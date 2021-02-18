‘growing-up-hip-hop-atlanta’-preview:-da-brat-refuses-to-say-whether-or-not-she’ll-do-deb’s-song

Exclusive Interviews

February 18, 2021 1:25PM EST

Da Brat is still trying to decide whether or not she’ll sign on to do Deb’s song in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.’ Brat and Deb have an honest discussion about the situation.

Deb Antney is trying to get a bunch of artists to come together on a song, but it hasn’t been easy. She wants Da Brat to be featured, but the rapper isn’t so sure she wants to be involved. “Me and Deb have had some talks to see if we gonna make this EP or whatever it is she’s trying to do happen. But I have to be really, really convinced that it ain’t gonna be no bullsh*t,” Da Brat admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 18 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.

Da Brat and Deb agree to have a sit-down meeting to discuss the song. They both try to explain their sides to the issue. Da Brat asks about Deb’s son, Waka Flocka Flame, being on the song, and Deb tries to deflect. Waka already told his mom that the song idea is “cliche.” Da Brat doesn’t let Deb get away with not talking about Waka.

Da Brat talks with Deb about her song idea in the Feb. 18 episode. (WE tv)

She admits that Waka agreed with Brat. As Deb continues to explain, Brat keeps cutting her off. “Okay, Brat. So Waka agreed with you, and he broke that thing down and he made me understand,” Deb says in her confessional. “Good, bad, or indifferent, I have to take it. But my ultimate goal was once I got everybody else straight,

» Read Full Article