gwen-stefani-&-blake-shelton-are-‘talking-about-having-a-baby’-together:-she-wants-a-daughter

Exclusive

July 13, 2021 12:08AM EDT

‘Hey baby, hey baby, hey!’ Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are hoping to expand their family now that they’re officially husband and wife.

First comes love, then comes marriage! Blake Shelton, 45, and new wife Gwen Stefani, 51, recently married on July 4 in Oklahoma. And now that the newlyweds have made it official, they’re ready to expand their family. “Gwen and Blake are talking about having a baby and exploring that,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s no secret that Gwen wants a daughter; she’s spoken very publicly about it and having a baby is something that she and Blake have discussed,” our source continued.

HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are looking to expand their family ASAP. (Shutterstock)

Even though the No Doubt alum currently shares three children, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, with her ex, Gavin Rossdale, 55, Gwen and Blake want a child of their own together. “Blake considers himself a father to her children but would really love a biological child of his own,” our source states. Fortunately, Gwen feels the same way. On June 20, Gwen took to her Instagram to share a Father’s Day message to Blake “happy father’s day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know – we love u so much @blakeshelton gx,” the sweet post read.

“Gwen absolutely loves being a mom to her three boys, but she also thinks it would be incredible to have a little girl,” a second source told us. “There are a few different ways they can go about this, but the discussion is definitely on the table.”

