gwen-stefani-&-blake-shelton-married:-they-tie-the-knot-at-his-oklahoma-ranch-with-an-intimate-ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — they’re finally married! The lovebirds wed in front of close friends and family in a stunning, intimate ceremony.

After nearly six years together, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially married. The longtime lovers tied the knot on Saturday, July 3 according to Page Six. As Gwen teased earlier this year, it was a fairly intimate affair. Photos show white tents and tables set up outdoors on his 1,500 acre Oklahoma ranch. As previously reported, the ceremony took place at the chapel Shelton built on-site — also the spot where he proposed to her. In a video posted by the outlet, guests dressed in white dresses and suits could also be seen approaching the property.

This is the third marriage for Blake and the second for Gwen. The country singer’s first wife was Kaynette Gern, who he married in 2003. However, they split just three years later. After the breakup, Blake started dating Miranda Lambert, who he met at an event in 2005. The two got engaged In May 2010 and married one year later. However, they shocked fans when they announced that they were divorcing during the summer of 2015.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the Grammys. (Shutterstock)

Gwen was actually dealing with marriage issues right around that same time. She met her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, in 1995, and they wed in 2002. Throughout their marriage, Gwen and Gavin had three sons — Kingston, born in May 2006, Zuma, born in August 2008, and Apollo, born in Feb. 2014. Gwen and Gavin announced they were splitting in August 2015.

