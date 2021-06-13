gwen-stefani-rocks-diamond-band-on-wedding-finger-sparking-rumors-she-wed-blake-shelton

Days after she appeared to celebrate with a bridal shower, Gwen Stefani rocked what looked like a new, diamond ring — possibly a wedding band!

Could Gwen Stefani, 51, and Blake Shelton, 44, be married? The former No Doubt singer appeared to debut a diamond band on her engagement ring finger while stepping out with her country star fiancé on Saturday, June 12 — see the photos on Page Six here. The couple were also joined by her adorable son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 7-year-old Apollo.

Gwen and Blake twinned in navy blue, collared shirts and jeans for the outing, while Apollo stayed sporty in a blue Adidas logo shirt and matching striped shorts. Gwen kept her face hidden under a baseball cap that read “somewhere” and sunglasses, while Blake also opted for a hat. The duo — who met while working on NBC’s The Voice back in 2015 — were most recently at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch, the outlet also reported.

The new photos curiously come just a day after Blake posted a photo captioned “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED” to her Instagram account. In the image, Gwen held onto a gift wrapped in white paper along with a green, plant like ribbon and pink bow. She sipped a glass of wine as she looked off to the side, showing off her bright red manicure and matching signature lipstick.

She simply captioned the gorgeous photo with wedding-related emojis — including an engagement ring, a bride, women’s gender symbol, and a face with hearts around it — hinting that she was perhaps enjoying a bridal shower. As always, stylish Gwen stunned in a bold, geometric printed blazer and a ’90s inspired ripped jean.

» Read Full Article