Gwen Stefani Marks Son Kingston’s 16th Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo

May 27, 2022
Gwen Stefani is showering her eldest son, Kingston, with love for his 16th birthday! The 52-year-old pop singer took to Instagram to wish Kingston a wonderful birthday with an adorable throwback selfie of them. “I can’t believe that I’m actually writing this but…. a very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale_,” she began her post. “I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- i’m so blessed that God chose me to be yours … you r so loved and we can’t wait to see what happens next!! got a feeling it’s gonna be good!! love u mom (gx)”

Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, also shared a birthday tribute to his son, but with a more recent photo of the brunette-haired teen. “Happy birthday sweet 16 kingston you changed my life forever and i will never be the same again,” he gushed. “You are a force of light . you have bloomed like an ancient spirit. i am thrilled for what is to come. i watch with great pride and excitement.”

Gwen and Gavin also share sons Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8. They were married between 2002 and 2016. Gavin has been dating 29-year-old actress Courtlyn Cannan since the beginning of the year. On the other hand, Gwen moved on to country crooner Blake Shelton, 45, shortly after her divorce and married him in July 2021.

Gwen and Gavin don’t share photos of their children often, so the birthday tributes were a rare treat for fans.

