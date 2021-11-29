gwen-stefani-stuns-in-red-holiday-dress-for-festive-disney-special-performance

Breaking News

November 28, 2021 8:38PM EST

Gwen Stefani got us all into the holiday spirit with her cheerful performance during ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.’ She dazzled in two very festive outfits!

No one loves the holidays quite like Gwen Stefani! After an introduction by hosts Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, and Ariana DeBose, Gwen helped kick off The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration with a performance of her holiday hit “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

Gwen Stefani during her ‘Magical Holiday Celebration’ performance. (ABC)

She stepped out onto the stage in a sparkling red dress with black and white polka dot detailing. The singer put her own twist on the Mrs. Claus look! Gwen rocked her signature red lips and had her hair up in a high ponytail. As she performed, there was an incredible light show going off behind her.

Gwen also performed “Jingle Bells” during the Magical Holiday Celebration special. She decided to do a wardrobe change and went for an Alice In Wonderland-themed outfit for her second performance. Gwen used the Mad Tea Party ride as her stage!

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” is Gwen’s holiday song with husband Blake Shelton. When the song was released in 2017, Gwen and Blake were just dating. The longtime couple married in July 2021. Blake wasn’t able to make this performance, but Gwen totally slayed the song solo.

Gwen’s not done bringing Disney magic just yet. She will be performing “Cheer for the Elves” at the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, which will air December 25 on ABC. Other performers include Darren Criss,

