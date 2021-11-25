gwyneth-paltrow’s-parents:-everything-to-know-about-actress-blythe-danner-&-her-late-dad-bruce

Gwyneth Paltrow comes from a lineage of award-winning and -nominated actresses and directors. Learn about her parents Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow is an award-winning actress revered for her roles in Shakespeare In Love, Emma, Sliding Doors, View From the Top, and more. All but synonymous with Hollywood, it comes as no surprise that the actress, 49, comes from a lineage of actors, producers, and directors. The Academy Award winner is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and the late director and producer Bruce Paltrow. The two married in 1969, remaining husband and wife until Bruce’s death in 2002 from cancer complications.

Along with widow Blythe and daughter Gwyneth, Bruce is survived by his son Jake, 46, who, like his parents and famous sister, also has a career as a director, screenwriter, and actor. Learn more about Gwyneth’s parents below.

Blythe Danner Gwyneth Paltrow and mom Blythe Danner (Shutterstock)

Blythe, born February 3, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is an award-winning actress who began her career in the late 1960s. A winner of several Emmy Awards and a Tony Award for her time on Broadway, Blythe’s earlier film credits include The Great Santini, The Prince of Tides, and Mr. & Mrs. Bridge, among others, while more recent credits include Meet the Parents, Little Fockers, and The Lucky One. Her illustrious career also spans television, having starred in Will & Grace, Huff, and American Gods. The veteran actress has also starred opposite her daughter in films Cruel Doubt and Sylvia, as well as a theatrical production of The Seagull in 1994.

It’s clear Blythe has a close bond with her daughter.

