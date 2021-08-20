Celebrities

Hailee Steinfeld Rocks Nothing But Pantyhose & Christian Louboutin Heels In Sexy New Photo

by Friday, August 20, 2021
hailee-steinfeld-rocks-nothing-but-pantyhose-&-christian-louboutin-heels-in-sexy-new-photo

See Pic

August 20, 2021 12:50AM EDT

Hailee Steinfeld dons nothing but pantyhose and Christian Louboutin heels in a sexy snapshot from a photoshoot.

Hailee Steinfeld celebrated Friday eve with a sexy new snapshot on Instagram. The actress, 24, shared a snapshot from, presumably, an upcoming photoshoot in which she donned nothing but pantyhose and Christian Louboutin heels on Thursday, Aug. 19. Hailee captioned the post “almost friday” with some beer emojis, as seen in the post HERE.

hailee steinfeldHailee Steinfeld (Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock)

The actress shared a similarly cheeky snapshot on social media just last month, in which she rocked a thong bikini and showed off her silhouette on the reflection of a door against the backdrop of the ocean. Hailee captioned the post, “been on dnd” with various emojis, signaling some much needed time off amid filming her Apple TV+ series Dickinson and, of course, the upcoming Marvel series Hawkeye.

Hailee will star as archer Kate Bishop opposite Jeremy Renner‘s Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the upcoming Disney+ series, set to premiere on November 24. Hailee recently shared a sneak peek from the series last month on Instagram, in which her mentee character meets her mentor, Clint. Last month, in conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Jeremy previewed Kate’s backstory and even gushed about Hailee joining the MCU.

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” he told the outlet. “She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

He added of Hailee,

 » Read Full Article

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Rewriting Black Narratives with the Film Series 8:46

Next post →

Inside Demi Lovato's Most Revealing Year Yet