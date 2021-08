hailee-steinfeld-rocks-nothing-but-pantyhose-&-christian-louboutin-heels-in-sexy-new-photo

See Pic

August 20, 2021 12:50AM EDT

Hailee Steinfeld dons nothing but pantyhose and Christian Louboutin heels in a sexy snapshot from a photoshoot.

Hailee Steinfeld celebrated Friday eve with a sexy new snapshot on Instagram. The actress, 24, shared a snapshot from, presumably, an upcoming photoshoot in which she donned nothing but pantyhose and Christian Louboutin heels on Thursday, Aug. 19. Hailee captioned the post “almost friday” with some beer emojis, as seen in the post HERE.

Hailee Steinfeld (Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock)

The actress shared a similarly cheeky snapshot on social media just last month, in which she rocked a thong bikini and showed off her silhouette on the reflection of a door against the backdrop of the ocean. Hailee captioned the post, “been on dnd” with various emojis, signaling some much needed time off amid filming her Apple TV+ series Dickinson and, of course, the upcoming Marvel series Hawkeye.

Hailee will star as archer Kate Bishop opposite Jeremy Renner‘s Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the upcoming Disney+ series, set to premiere on November 24. Hailee recently shared a sneak peek from the series last month on Instagram, in which her mentee character meets her mentor, Clint. Last month, in conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Jeremy previewed Kate’s backstory and even gushed about Hailee joining the MCU.

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” he told the outlet. “She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

He added of Hailee,

