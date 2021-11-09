Hailey Baldwin Rocks Sexy Black & White Lingerie For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign — Photos

See Pics

November 8, 2021 10:46PM EST

Hailey Baldwin models sexy limited-edition lingerie sets for Victoria’s Secret as part of a new campaign, the VS Collective, to ‘drive positive change.’

Hailey Baldwin is one of the faces of a new collective for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. The model, 24, rocks a series of limited edition holiday pieces for the new campaign shared on Monday, Nov. 8. Among them is a sexy black and white lingerie set with satin and ruffles. Other colors of the four-piece sets include a soft purple and red, and a darker regal purple with black. Each set comes with a matching satin robe and eye mask, as seen in the campaign photos HERE.

The new collective, called VS Collective, brings together a group of “trailblazing partners” with a “common goal to drive positive change,” according to the lingerie brand. Hailey is one of eight women with “unique backgrounds, interests, and passions” tapped to help the brand create “revolutionary” pieces. She’s joined by model Adut Akech, photographer Amanda de Cadenet, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, actress Priyanka Chopra, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, model Paloma Elsesser, and actress Valentina Sampaio.

On Instagram on Monday, Hailey celebrated the news with a close up photo of herself for the campaign. “I am so happy to announce that I am joining the @victoriassecret #VSCollective – a platform for strong women to use their voice in an authentic way,” she captioned the post. “Looking forward to partnering with VS on this journey and all to come!” Her husband Justin Bieber, who she has been married to since 2018, proudly re-shared the post on his Instagram Story.

» Read Full Article