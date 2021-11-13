hailey-baldwin-rocks-strapless-brown-leather-dress-out-with-kendall-jenner-&-bella-hadid-in-miami

See Pics

November 12, 2021 11:10PM EST

Hailey Baldwin stunned in a strapless brown leather dress while en route to dinner with pals Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

Allow Hailey Baldwin to make the case for incorporating a brown leather dress into your autumn wardrobe. The 24-year-old model stepped out with friends Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in Miami Beach, Florida on Friday, Nov. 12 in the stylish ensemble. The friends, in town for a friend’s wedding, were en route to dinner ahead of the weekend.

Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin step out for dinner in Miami Beach on November 12, 2021 (Robert O’ Neil/SplashNews)

For the dinner, Bella, 25, wore a multi-colored two-piece set that consisted of a crop blouse with a tie-front and skirt. Both she and Hailey finished their looks with heels and sandals that had similar lace details that snaked up their legs. Meanwhile, Kendall, 26, opted for a zebra print dress and black sandals.

Kendall Jenner steps out for dinner in Miami Beach with Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin on November 12, 2021 (Robert O’ Neil/SplashNews)

The model friends attended the wedding of social media personality Lauren Perez in Miami on Thursday. Kendall shared a series of Instagram Stories from the evening, offering a glimpse into their wedding attire. Hailey wore a strapless sparkly dress with the same silhouette as her brown leather dress, while Kendall wore a bold Mônot cut-out that left little to the imagination.

Earlier on Friday, Hailey was spotted out and about wearing a necklace that had her husband Justin Bieber’s initials. The model looked like she walked fresh out of a ’90s fashion catalogue, rocking an olive bucket hat and baggy light wash denim jeans.

» Read Full Article