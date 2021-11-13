Celebrities

Hailey Baldwin Rocks Strapless Brown Leather Dress Out With Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid In Miami

by Friday, November 12, 2021
hailey-baldwin-rocks-strapless-brown-leather-dress-out-with-kendall-jenner-&-bella-hadid-in-miami

See Pics

November 12, 2021 11:10PM EST

Hailey Baldwin stunned in a strapless brown leather dress while en route to dinner with pals Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

Allow Hailey Baldwin to make the case for incorporating a brown leather dress into your autumn wardrobe. The 24-year-old model stepped out with friends Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in Miami Beach, Florida on Friday, Nov. 12 in the stylish ensemble. The friends, in town for a friend’s wedding, were en route to dinner ahead of the weekend.

bella hadid and hailey baldwinBella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin step out for dinner in Miami Beach on November 12, 2021 (Robert O’ Neil/SplashNews)

For the dinner, Bella, 25, wore a multi-colored two-piece set that consisted of a crop blouse with a tie-front and skirt. Both she and Hailey finished their looks with heels and sandals that had similar lace details that snaked up their legs. Meanwhile, Kendall, 26, opted for a zebra print dress and black sandals.

kendall jennerKendall Jenner steps out for dinner in Miami Beach with Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin on November 12, 2021 (Robert O’ Neil/SplashNews)

The model friends attended the wedding of social media personality Lauren Perez in Miami on Thursday. Kendall shared a series of Instagram Stories from the evening, offering a glimpse into their wedding attire. Hailey wore a strapless sparkly dress with the same silhouette as her brown leather dress, while Kendall wore a bold Mônot cut-out that left little to the imagination.

Earlier on Friday, Hailey was spotted out and about wearing a necklace that had her husband Justin Bieber’s initials. The model looked like she walked fresh out of a ’90s fashion catalogue, rocking an olive bucket hat and baggy light wash denim jeans.

 » Read Full Article

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Travis Scott Hasn’t Left Houston Home Since Astroworld Tragedy: ‘He’s Devastated,’ His Lawyer Reports