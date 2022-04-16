Menu
Hailey Bieber’s White Crop Top, Gold Dress & More Of Her Best Coachella Outfits – Photos

April 16, 2022
hailey-bieber’s-white-crop-top,-gold-dress-&-more-of-her-best-coachella-outfits-–-photos
Hailey Baldwin and Marc Luzzatto 'Nylon Midnight Garden Party' for Coachella, Palm Springs, America - 15 Apr 2016

Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber hold onto each other while exiting day one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with BFF Fai Khadra in Indio. Shot on 04/15/22. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterst

Coachella is right around the corner and to get you excited for the music festival, we rounded up all of Hailey Bieber’s best outfits from the event through the years. Hailey has rocked a slew of gorgeous outfits from lace bustiers to silk dresses and more.

Hailey has worn a slew of stunning looks – each one sexier than the next, but one of our all-time favorites was on April 14, 2019, when she showed off her long legs in a pair of cutoff denim short shorts paired with an oversized Supreme Vertical Logo Baseball Jersey, that she tucked into the Daisy Dukes. Around her waist was the same Versace Tribute Leather Belt, and she rocked chunky gold Jennifer Fisher Jamma Hoop Earrings. She accessorized with a Jack Vartanian Small Chain Necklace, and massively chunky white platform Naked Wolf Scandal Sneakers. Later on that night, Hailey slipped into a sexy sparkly silver Adam Selman Spring 2019 mini dress paired with bright neon green Balenciaga Triple s Sneakers.

Silk gold dress & sneakers Hailey BaldwinHailey Baldwin looked gorgeous in a gold Bec & Bridge midi dress at Kanye West’s Sunday Service performance at Coachella on Easter, April 21, 2019.

Hailey headed to Kanye West’s Sunday Service performance on Easter, April 21, 2019, when she opted to go braless under a sexy gold dress. The model donned a slinky, 100% silk Bec & Bridge Classic Midi Dress which featured a scoop neckline that Hailey went braless under. She cinched in the waist of the skinny strapped dress with a black Versace Tribute Leather Belt and followed the Kardashians lead by pairing the fancy dress with a pair of sneakers,

