hailey-baldwin-&-more-stars-swear-by-this-mineral-sunscreen-that-has-over-12,800-reviews

Celebrities constantly remind us to always say yes to sunscreen — but, which one is the best? Hailey Baldwin, Kourtney Kardashian and more stars say this $29 broad-spectrum SPF 46 sunscreen is a game-changer!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Let us introduce you to the EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen — otherwise known as the facial sunscreen beloved by Hollywood’s hottest stars! This dermatologist-recommended sunscreen is ideal for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin, so you don’t have to worry about irritation or breakouts. It’s also great for anyone with rosacea or hyperpigmentation. The best part? — It’s on sale for $29!

EltaMD’s zinc oxide sunscreen is a go-to for Hailey Baldwin, who’s raved about its oil-free SPF 46 formula on social media. “Can’t lie I don’t always wear SPF but when I do this is the only one that doesn’t make my skin break out,” she shared in a since-expired post on Instagram Stories. The supermodel added that she’s “super sensitive to sunblock,” but EltaMD is a fit for her skin! Other celebs who swear the EltaMD sunscreen include Drew Barrymore, Kourtney Kardashian and Mindy Kaling, to name a few.

Hailey Baldwin on the red carpet. (Photo credit: AP Images)

Kourtney has bragged about EltaMD’s sunscreens (they have a number of different skin protectants) on her Poosh website. She even included the brand’s UV Replenish Broad-Spectrum SPF 44 in the Poosh Edit: Best of Beauty list. In April 2019, Kourt told Vogue that she had just started using the aforementioned product,

