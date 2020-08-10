hailey-baldwin-reveals-if-she-and-justin-bieber-have-‘made-any-babies’-while-in-quarantine-together

Watch

August 10, 2020 12:12PM EDT

When the COVID-19 pandemic is over, will Hailey Baldwin come out of quarantine with a bun in her oven? The model reveals if she and hubby Justin Bieber have kept busy by getting ‘busy.’

With many assuming the COVID-19 quarantine will result in a spike in divorces and pregnancies, neither of those fates have (yet) befallen Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). “Well, we didn’t make any babies, so, that’s that,” Hailey, 23, revealed while she, Justin, 26, and the rest of the creative team behind Justin Bieber: Seasons spoke during a panel for PaleyFest LA (presented by The Paley Center for Media.) Hailey did say that she and Justin have made the most out of lockdown, adding that they’ve “really enjoyed this time” together.

“Justin was actually supposed to be on tour right now,” said Hailey, “and it was disappointing that it had to be postponed and moved. I think that, even through the quarantine, we’re still newly married. We’ll be celebrating two years in September. But — I still feel like we’ve been enjoying our time together, getting to know each other deeper, and just …having a really fun summer, regardless of everything that’s been going on.” Justin added that this period of social isolation has been “surprisingly pretty good for us.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin enjoy some time together (GAMR / BACKGRID)

“Obviously, we have compassion for those who are really struggling,” said the “Yummy” singer, “and that hurts us, but, for us, we’ve been really been able to create a deeper bond with each other, spend a lot of time with each other.

