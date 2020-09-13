hailey-baldwin-rocks-daisy-dukes-with-sexy-knee-high-boots-on-romantic-date-with-justin-bieber

See Pic

September 13, 2020 12:09PM EDT

Daisy Duke queen Hailey Baldwin stunned in short shorts which she paired with knee-high brown heeled boots. The supermodel hit the town for a night out with her hubby Justin Bieber.

Nobody rocks a pair of Daisy Dukes quite like supermodel Hailey Baldwin, 23! The blonde beauty recently returned to Los Angeles with husband Justin Bieber, 26, after spending some time in Idaho, and they dressed to the nines for their latest date night. On September 11, the couple were spotted out on the town, grabbing dinner at celeb hot spot Catch, in West Hollywood, before they jumped in a party bus to another popular LA location, Delilah.

Justin and Hailey stepped out for a sweet date night. Image: BACKGRID

Hailey opted for a pair of short shorts which she paired with knee-high brown, patterned heeled boots. She dressed down in a back tee, and threw on a crocodile patterned leather jacket. The stunning model pulled her blonde tresses back into a tight ponytail, and accessorized with a black protective face mask and a black backpack.

Meanwhile, Justin cut a casual figure in a white and brown flannel top with grey pants and white sneakers. He threw a thumbs up, while accessorizing with a green beanie, an oversized chain necklace, and a watch. They were later seen leaving the restaurant with face masks on. Justin then took to Instagram to share a snap from inside the party bus, which were artfully blurry and colorful.

The loved-up couple, aka the king and queen of Instagram PDA, are massive fans of posting loved-up snaps on social media!

» Read Full Article