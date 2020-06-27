hailey-baldwin-‘very-hurt’-justin-bieber’s-been-accused-of-sexual-assault:-‘she-takes-these-things-seriously’

Justin Bieber filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against ‘outrageous lies’ of sexual assault. A source reveals Hailey Baldwin’s thoughts about her husband’s legal ordeal.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, is standing by Justin Bieber, 26, as her husband takes two anonymous social media users to court over their allegations of sexual assault. “Hailey is very hurt because they take these things very seriously,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “It was very obvious this couldn’t be true and factually impossible and she knows that.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been married since Sept. 2018. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

There were two incidents total detailed in the $20 million defamation lawsuit that Justin filed, which HollywoodLife obtained court documents of on June 27. “One of these allegations [Hailey] herself was with him. There are multiple pictures all over the internet showing this,” our source adds, referring to “malicious false statements” that accused Justin of “sexually assaulting [a social media user who goes by Kadi online] in a hotel room in New York City following the night of May 4, 2015,” according to the court documents.

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The anonymous social media user had accused Justin of sexual assault after the 2015 Met Gala. However, “immediately after” the fashion gala in NYC, Justin “went to and attended a celebrity hosted private after-party at Up & Down, attended by dozens of other celebrities and witnesses…Bieber did not leave the celebrity after-party until close to 4 AM,

