hailey-bieber-&-kylie-jenner-twin-in-leather-jackets-heading-to-justin-bieber’s-coachella-performance

View gallery

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Double take! Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner totally twinned at the Coachella festival on Friday night (April 15). The gorgeous friends were both rocking black leather jackets, white tops and faded denim jeans as they were spotted heading to Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber’s, surprise performance at the desert extravaganza.

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner took over Coachella while they twinned in leather jackets. (BACKGRID)

Hailey dared to impress by showing off her midriff in her barely-there crop top. She changed up her hair style by turning her trademark golden locks into chic braids. Her makeup was flawless, as she let her natural beauty take center stage with just a dab of dark rose lipstick. Kylie, meanwhile, kept it casual and low-key as she left her classic raven tresses long and loose. The mother of two wore a face mask as well.

Kylie’s big sis Kendall Jenner was also spotted at Coachella with the two gorgeous ladies. The young supermodel rocked a gorgeous black crop top and black leather pants for her fun-filled evening in Indo, California. Just like here baby sis, Kendall took precaution by wearing a black face mask as well. The terrific trio must have had a blast hanging out together, as Kendall shared a clip of Kylie in a car earlier in the evening holding up a bottle of Kendall’s 818 tequila.

Meanwhile, the ladies were sure to catch Hailey’s hubby take over the stage and get the crowd excited for his performance of “Peaches,” which is his Grammy-nominated collaboration with Daniel Caesar.

» Read Full Article