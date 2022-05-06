Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Hailey Bieber Rocks Plaid Crop Top On Juice Run In LA: Photos

May 5, 2022
hailey-bieber-rocks-plaid-crop-top-on-juice-run-in-la:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Hailey BaldwinHailey Baldwin out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019Wearing Isabel Marant, Coat, Wearing Brock Collection, Trousers, Shoes by Converse X the Fog

Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Supermodel Hailey Bieber is looking slim as we catch her grabbing a juice at Erewhon wearing large wide leg pants and showing off her abs in a cropped sweater vest. Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 5 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Paris, FRANCE - Hailey Bieber leaving the Hôtel de Crillon and arriving at Le Bar des Prés restaurant during fashion week in Paris, France. Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 5 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber proved yet again that she’s a fashion queen on Thursday as she was spotted picking up a healthy juice at Erewhon in L.A. The 25-year-old gave total Cher Horowitz vibes in a yellow-and-black plaid cropped sweater vest over a white cropped baby tee. She continued with the ’90s-inspired theme with charcoal-colored wide leg wind pants and chunky white sneakers, topping the style off with slim rectangular sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber out for a juice run in LA (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID).

The young model made even more impressive style moves at this year’s Met Gala, arriving to the Costume Institute ball in a stunning, white satin halter gown with ethereal feather details on a dramatic, magical shall. She accessorized the look with a gorgeous slicked back high bun and minimal jewelry, also wearing sheer black tights and black strappy heels.

While speaking with one of Vogue‘s co-hosts for the evening, La La Anthony, Hailey detailed her inspiration for the evening: the iconic Jerry Hall, aka one of the biggest models during her heyday in the ’70s and ’80s.

Hailey rode solo for the evening, with her husband, Justin Bieber, in the midst of his world tour. Luckily, Hailey was in good company at the event, as many of her friends were in attendance, including Kendall Jenner and Kylie JennerGigi Hadid and Bella Hadid were also there, along with a slew of other models and stars.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Black Trans Man Shot And Killed In Jackson, Mississippi

October 14, 2021
shailene-woodley-felt-‘taken-for-granted’-by-aaron-rodgers-&-his-‘main-focus’-nfl-career

Shailene Woodley Felt ‘Taken For Granted’ By Aaron Rodgers & His ‘Main Focus’ NFL Career

February 17, 2022
abraham-lincoln's-death-certificate-going-up-for-sale

Abraham Lincoln's Death Certificate Going Up For Sale

September 25, 2021