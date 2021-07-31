hailey-bieber's-stylist-maeve-reilly-shares-their-unique-approach-to-fashion

Hailey Bieber Gets Real About Skin Condition

Whether she’s walking the red carpet or stepping out for a coffee run, Hailey Bieber always serves up fabulous fashion.

But behind every head-turning look, there’s an expert orchestrating it all. Cue celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who frequently works with the 24-year-old model, Megan Fox, Ciara and many other superstars.

Luckily, the style expert isn’t keeping her fashion secrets to herself.

Maeve is spilling the tea to E! News about the unique approach Hailey takes when selecting an outfit, and if Justin Bieber ever weighs in. Plus, she’s sharing fun details about her new clothing line, The Local Love Club—which isn’t just about looking good, but feeling good, too.

When it comes to piecing together an ensemble, Maeve tells E! News that she and Hailey take inspiration from a few fashion powerhouses. “We’re both really inspired by Rihanna, always,” she shares, adding, “Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a perfect example of a classic, sophisticated beautiful woman. Someone like [fashion editor] Christine Centenera, who’s all about basics and being effortless.”

The stylist notes that she and the California native revel in nostalgia and “look back to the ’90s.” But inspo aside, Maeve reveals that Hailey ultimately has more of an intuitive approach during their glam sessions.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

As she describes, “With Hailey, it’s just a feeling. It’s like, ‘Does this feel like you?’ and ‘Does this feel right?’ It’s based on mood and what she has to do for that day.”

“She’s just incredible and it’s so collaborative,” the style expert explains. “For example,

» Read Full Article