halle-berry-glows-in-sunlit-selfies-as-bf-van-hunt-gushes-over-her-‘beauty’-&-‘intelligence’

June 25, 2021 12:54AM EDT

Van Hunt is so in love with girlfriend Halle Berry! The musician shared a series of stunning selfies of Halle posed outdoors, capturing the gorgeous natural sunlight.

Halley Berry, 54, was glowing in some new makeup free selfies. Her boyfriend Van Hunt, 51, posted the photos to his own Instagram account on Thursday, June 24 with a poignant caption. “Some meet her and speak only of her beauty, but intelligence and storytelling will mark her stay,” the musician penned, adding a hashtag for her Netflix Bruised and the words “#CongratulateHerNow.” As always, Halle stunned in the photos as she posed in a forest with the sun shining down behind her. She kept her highlighted hair in a loose ringlet curl, staying casual in a charcoal gray hoodie and matching t-shirt. It’s so sweet to see Van sharing sweet words about his leading lady a year into their romance.

Bruised — which she also stars in — marks Halle’s directorial debut. In the film, the Academy Award winner plays disgraced mixed martial arts fighter Jackie Justice who has to take on the largest challenge of her career: taking on a rising MMA star while also parenting her 6-year-old son. Halle previously talked about her excitement about a “turning point” for female directors after working on the project. “I’m more encouraged that as women, we are feeling confident enough to tell our stories. And there is a place for us to tell our stories. For so long, our experiences have been told narratively through the guise of men,” she said to Variety in 2020.

