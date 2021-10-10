Celebrities

Halsey & Lindsey Buckingham Serenade ‘SNL’ With Unforgettable Performance Of ‘Darling’ — Watch

by Sunday, October 10, 2021
halsey-&-lindsey-buckingham-serenade-‘snl’-with-unforgettable-performance-of-‘darling’-—-watch

Watch

October 10, 2021 1:37AM EDT

Halsey looked incredible on the ‘SNL’ stage as she wore an all leather cat suit for her 1st performance of the evening. She was joined by legend Lindsey Buckingham for the 2nd.

Halsey, 27, returned to the SNL stage for the fifth time — and she proved why. The singer sounded incredible as she performed her defiant single, “I’m Not A Woman, I’m A God” in a superhero-esque leather cat suit. “I am not a woman, I’m a god/I am not a martyr, I’m a problem/I am not a legend, I’m a fraud,” she sang during the chorus, looking flawless under the lights.

HalseyHalsey performed on ‘SNL’ on Oct. 9. (NBC)

For her next performance, she was joined by Lindsey Buckingham, 72, of Fleetwood Mac. The rock legend also appeared on her recent album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, playing the acoustic guitar on “Darling.” Halsey’s vocals sounded whimsical and dreamy over Buckingham’s simple guitar tune, and the two created a forever memorable moment on the SNL stage. At one point, Lindsey beautifully harmonized his vocals with her on the chorus. “Ladies and gentleman, Lindsey Buckingham!” Halsey declared at the end of the performance, clapping with the audience.

I am weeping warm salted tears. Halsey and Lindsey Buckingham!!! Magic pure MAGIC!
🎤🎼🎶Darling don’t you weep
There’s a place for me
Somewhere we can sleep
See you in your dreams🎵- Ashley Frangipane / Atticus Ross / Johnathan Cunningham / Trent Reznor pic.twitter.com/yGE8AZi2zd

— Mayarha (@Mayarha6) October 10, 2021

The New Jersey native, née Ashley Nicolette Frangipane,

 » Read Full Article

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Kim Kardashian Spoofs Sister Kourtney & BF Travis Barker In ‘People’s Kourt’ Sketch On ‘SNL’

Next post →

Adele Previews New Single, 'Easy On Me,' on IG, Still Has Pipes