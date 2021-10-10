Halsey & Lindsey Buckingham Serenade ‘SNL’ With Unforgettable Performance Of ‘Darling’ — Watch

Watch

October 10, 2021 1:37AM EDT

Halsey looked incredible on the ‘SNL’ stage as she wore an all leather cat suit for her 1st performance of the evening. She was joined by legend Lindsey Buckingham for the 2nd.

Halsey, 27, returned to the SNL stage for the fifth time — and she proved why. The singer sounded incredible as she performed her defiant single, “I’m Not A Woman, I’m A God” in a superhero-esque leather cat suit. “I am not a woman, I’m a god/I am not a martyr, I’m a problem/I am not a legend, I’m a fraud,” she sang during the chorus, looking flawless under the lights.

Halsey performed on ‘SNL’ on Oct. 9. (NBC)

For her next performance, she was joined by Lindsey Buckingham, 72, of Fleetwood Mac. The rock legend also appeared on her recent album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, playing the acoustic guitar on “Darling.” Halsey’s vocals sounded whimsical and dreamy over Buckingham’s simple guitar tune, and the two created a forever memorable moment on the SNL stage. At one point, Lindsey beautifully harmonized his vocals with her on the chorus. “Ladies and gentleman, Lindsey Buckingham!” Halsey declared at the end of the performance, clapping with the audience.

I am weeping warm salted tears. Halsey and Lindsey Buckingham!!! Magic pure MAGIC!

🎤🎼🎶Darling don’t you weep

There’s a place for me

Somewhere we can sleep

See you in your dreams🎵- Ashley Frangipane / Atticus Ross / Johnathan Cunningham / Trent Reznor pic.twitter.com/yGE8AZi2zd

— Mayarha (@Mayarha6) October 10, 2021

The New Jersey native, née Ashley Nicolette Frangipane,

» Read Full Article