hannah-ann-sluss-shares-her-must-have-amazon-beauty-products

The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss is just like the rest of us who rely on Amazon for our must-have items. She has shared her kitchen essentials, must-pack travel items, and, recently she revealed her favorite beauty products in an Amazon Live session. The model remarked, “I think shopping for skincare and makeup is truly so amazing because not only is it convenient, but you also get to see the reviews, explaining, “You’re able to read up on everything so you’re never going to be disappointed.”

In this beauty haul she shared her must-have Amazon beauty products to take care of your face, hair, lips, and more.

PCA SKIN Daily Defense Mist, Hydrating Facial Spray for Blue Light & Free-Radical Protection

“This is one of those staples that I believe every one of y’all should have. This is a daily mist that you can wear under or over your makeup. This is a hydrating mist that protects your skin from environmental damage. It’s really great. It’s also really great [to prevent] premature aging, which I’m all about.”

“It’s lightweight. I will do anything for anti-aging, you guys. I use this all throughout the day. I throw it in my purse and I’m ready to go.”

Mizon Under Eye Collagen Patches Eye Masks with 24K Gold and Snail- 30 Pairs

“When any of my friends FaceTime me in the evenings or in the mornings,

