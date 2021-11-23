hannah-brown-recalls-being-blindsided-by-tyler-cameron-dating-gigi-hadid:-‘i-was-so-mad’

In her new memoir, ‘God Bless This Mess,’ Hannah Brown touches upon her reunion with Tyler Cameron after ‘The Bachelorette’ — and the heartbreak that came after it. Plus, she reveals what he said to her the last time they spoke.

Hannah Brown holds nothing back in her new book, God Bless This Mess. Of course, she dished all about her breakup from Jed Wyatt after The Bachelorette, as well as how she reconnected with Tyler Cameron after the show aired in the summer of 2019. Hannah chose Jed over Tyler during the finale of her Bachelorette season, which filmed in the spring of 2021. As the show was airing, she ended things with Jed. She first got into contact with Tyler again in mid-July, a couple of weeks before they all filmed After the Final Rose at the end of the month.

As fans remember, Hannah asked Tyler if he wanted to hang out post-show during After the Final Rose, which was filmed live. He agreed, and later that week, photos surfaced of him leaving her apartment in L.A. Behind closed doors, Hannah and Tyler, “ordered some food and laughed and talked for hours,” she recalled in the book. For a while, they didn’t cross the line and get physical, but eventually, they went up to the roof and started making out.

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron met on season 15 of ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2019. (Sara Jaye Weiss/MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

“It felt like a release of all these months of buildups and tensions between us,” Hannah wrote. “And it was real now because there was nobody there but us. Truly nobody.” Hannah said that Tyler told her that he wasn’t seeing anybody and even made plans to introduce their families to each other.

