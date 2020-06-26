happy-27th-birthday,-ariana-grande:-her-sexiest-performance-looks-of-all-time

It’s Ariana Grande’s birthday! The singer turned 27 on June 26, so we’re taking a look back at some of her best performance outfits ever worn for events like worldwide tours, the 2020 Grammys and more.

Ariana Grande has said “thank u, next” to another year. As of today, June 26, the singer has officially made 27 trips around the sun, so obviously we need to celebrate! Seeing as how Ari is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, we decided to honor her on her birthday by reflecting on some of her best performance looks to date.

Sweetener World Tour (Splashnews)

Ariana is currently on break from performing on stages, given the worldwide pandemic, and will be for the foreseeable future (like all artists in the U.S.). Luckily, she wrapped up her Sweetener World Tour — which ran between March 2019-Dec. 2019 — right before the health crisis put a pause on live shows. Her highest-grossing tour ever provided fans a near-daily dose of excellent Ariana performance looks, but what really stood out was her head-to-toe red latex skirt (sky-high stiletto boots included) for the Washington D.C. stop of her tour in March of 2019.

Then, there was the iconic Dangerous Woman Tour, which ushered in an era of a more sultry Ariana whose pop and R&B ballads gave us goose bumps. Ariana would perform in looks that matched this more mature sound, such as when she emerged on the stage in a latex trench coat dress designed by Sergio Hudson.

Dangerous Woman Tour (Splashnews)

But tours aren’t the only settings where we’ve gotten to see the “7 Rings” hitmaker slay on a stage.

