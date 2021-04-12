happy-3rd-birthday,-true-thompson:-see-her-cutest-photos-with-mom-khloe-kardashian

Gallery

April 12, 2021 1:15PM EDT

It’s True Thompson’s third birthday! In honor of her special day, relive some of her sweetest moments with mom, Khloe Kardashian, and see tributes from her adoring family!

Happy birthday, True Thompson! Today, April 12, the sweet daughter of Khloe Kardashian, 36, and Tristan Thompson, 30, turns three years old, and fans cannot believe how much time has passed since the little one was welcomed into the world. True and Khloe really have the most special bond. Khloe will undoubtedly shower her little girl with so much love on her third birthday, even if she won’t be able to have a big party due to COVID-19 safety regulations. Khloe loves sharing photos and videos of True with her fans, and the two have also been photographed out together quite a bit over the last few years. To celebrate True’s birthday, we’re looking back at some of her cutest moments with Khloe!

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson went to Barnes & Noble for a fun trip in October 2019 [BACKGRID].Khloe wants True to experience everything. She frequently takes her adorable daughter out and about on errands and on trips, like when they visited Tristan in Boston for the Christmas holiday. From the Calabasas Farmers Market to a trip to Barnes & Noble, True is always by Khloe’s side. During one outing to Barnes & Noble, True was seen carrying an adorable Elmo stuffed animal. When Khloe and True stepped out for another outing in November 2019, True carried her Elmo around with her while Khloe pushed her in a stroller.

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True are spotted at the airport getting ready to fly out of Boston ahead of Christmas [BACKGRID].In 2019,

» Read Full Article