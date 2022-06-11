harrison-wagner's-parents-set-up-scholarship-fund-for-sober-living-community-after-son's-death

General Hospital stars Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner have founded the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund in honor of their 27-year-old son who passed away June 6. Find out more below.

Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner have founded a scholarship fund in memory of their son Harrison Wagner after his heartbreaking passing.

All funds donated to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund will go to New Life House, a Southern California sober living community, and will be “used to directly help young men pay their rent or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford their care at New Life House,” per its website.

“Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in,” the site states. “He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply.”

The message continued, “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

The creation of the scholarship comes less than a week after Harrison was found dead in a Los Angeles neighborhood parking lot on the morning of June 6. The cause of the 27-year-old’s death has not been determined and is deferred pending additional investigation.

Harrison is the youngest son of Jack and Kristina, who starred opposite one another on the popular daytime television drama General Hospital throughout the late ‘80s and ‘90s. The pair, who divorced in 2006, are also parents son Peter Wagner, 31.

