harry-potter-reunion:-all-the-magical-moments,-behind-the-scenes-secrets-and-more

“Harry Potter” Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind

Forget the Hogwarts Express, all you need is a couch and a HBO Max subscription to return to Hogwarts.

And that’s exactly what we did when we watched the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, which reunited the franchise’s stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy) and more, to reminisce on making the globally beloved Harry Potter films.

Not only did the reunion bring together the incredibly talented cast, but it also gave fans a closer look at the magical set. We’re talking a visit to the enchanting Great Hall, a sit down in the Gryffindor common room and a stop by Gringotts Wizarding Bank, to name a few.

In fact, Tom gave a shout-out to the Great Hall set in an interview ahead of the reunion, noting, “I’ll always remember the first time I walked through the Great Hall. And it still gives me the same sort of tingles as it did then.”

But our favorite takeaway from the whole special? The never-before-shared memories and tidbits from the set.

For starters, you’ll never guess which Harry Potter star was “in love” with Tom. Oh, and one on-screen villain admitted to stealing things from the set. (HINT: It won’t be Lestrange when you figure it out.)

So grab your chocolate frogs, throw on your house robe and settle in, because we have all the standout moments from the Harry Potter reunion.

