heather-rae-el-moussa-says-she’s-‘not-ready’-for-pregnancy-amid-ivf-journey:-‘i-keep-pushing-it-off’

Heather Rae El Moussa, 34, is speaking out about her baby plans with Tarek El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star admitted she’s “not ready” to expand her and her 40-year-old husband’s family just yet but is planning on “implanting” through IVF “very soon.”

“I am balancing so much. I’ve been healing. I’ve been going through a lot with my health, and I want to feel really good before I do that,” Heather told E! News’ Daily Pop. “I have a crazy, busy next few months coming up, and I don’t want to go into it being pregnant. We’re gonna do it sometime this year, maybe in fall. So, that’s kind of my plan. I keep pushing it off.”

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa got married in 2021. (Shutterstock)

Heather also mentioned how she was concerned about juggling a pregnancy, her career, and being a stepmom to Tarek’s two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.

“I’m already raising two kids so I know I’m going to be a good mom,” she explained. “I know I’m a good mom but carrying your own and going through that and the pregnancy and I don’t know how my body is going to react and I’m busy.”

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa looking in love. (Shutterstock)

“Sometimes I blink and the day is over,” she continued. “I don’t get enough done and I’m like how am I also going to take care of a newborn and be pregnant? What if I’m throwing up? What if I’m sick? I don’t have time for that right now so I’m going to push off a little bit but I’m excited.”

