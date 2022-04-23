Menu
Heather Rae El Moussa Says She’s ‘Not Ready’ For Pregnancy Amid IVF Journey: ‘I Keep Pushing It Off’

April 23, 2022
Heather Rae El Moussa, 34, is speaking out about her baby plans with Tarek El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star admitted she’s “not ready” to expand her and her 40-year-old husband’s family just yet but is planning on “implanting” through IVF “very soon.”

“I am balancing so much. I’ve been healing. I’ve been going through a lot with my health, and I want to feel really good before I do that,” Heather told E! News’ Daily Pop. “I have a crazy, busy next few months coming up, and I don’t want to go into it being pregnant. We’re gonna do it sometime this year, maybe in fall. So, that’s kind of my plan. I keep pushing it off.”

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El MoussaTarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa got married in 2021. (Shutterstock)

Heather also mentioned how she was concerned about juggling a pregnancy, her career, and being a stepmom to Tarek’s two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.

“I’m already raising two kids so I know I’m going to be a good mom,” she explained. “I know I’m a good mom but carrying your own and going through that and the pregnancy and I don’t know how my body is going to react and I’m busy.”

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El MoussaTarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa looking in love. (Shutterstock)

“Sometimes I blink and the day is over,” she continued. “I don’t get enough done and I’m like how am I also going to take care of a newborn and be pregnant? What if I’m throwing up? What if I’m sick? I don’t have time for that right now so I’m going to push off a little bit but I’m excited.”

