heidi-klum’s-2-daughters:-everything-to-know-about-her-adorable-girls-leni-&-lou

November 23, 2021 11:22PM EST

Heidi Klum shares daughters Leni and Lou with ex-husband Seal and former partner Flavio Briatore. Learn more about the model’s daughters here.

Heidi Klum is best known as a model, television host, producer, and, of course, the unofficial reigning queen of Halloween, but to her children, the 48-year-old is simply mom. The model has four children: daughters Leni, 17, and Lou, 12, and sons Johan, 15, and Henry, 16.

She shares her sons, as well as youngest daughter Lou, with ex-husband Seal. The two were married between 2005 and 2014. As for her eldest child, daughter Leni, Heidi welcomed her with former partner Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman.

With Leni making headlines for being the spitting image of her mother, learn more about her and her stepsister Lou below.

Leni Klum

Leni Olumi Klum, born May 4, 2004, is Heidi’s eldest daughter with Flavio. Seal formally adopted her in 2009. Despite not being biological father and daughter, the two have a close bond. They walked the red carpet together for the first time in October for the premiere of the Netflix western The Harder They Fall (Seal’s brother Jeymes Samuel directed the film, and his music is featured in the soundtrack), with Seal calling it “one of the proudest moments of my life.” He said of their bond, “It’s everything and it has always been like that, from the day I met her mother. She was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful lady. We have always had that bond.” Leni added, “We’ve always been close.”

Leni follows in her famous mother’s footsteps as a model.

