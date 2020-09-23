heidi-klum’s-romantic-history:-from-her-first-marriage-&-split-with-seal,-to-her-happy-ending-with-tom-kaulitz

Heidi Klum leads such an exciting life and over the course of her incredible career, she’s been linked to some high-profile men. Check out the timeline of Heidi Klum’s romances!

As soon as she skyrocketed to fame, the world fell head over heels in love with Heidi Klum! Throughout her career, the 47-year-old German-American model has conquered the hearts of so many fans with her sweet personality and stunning good looks. As such, it’s no wonder that under the scrutiny of fame, Heidi’s had a number high-profile relationships.

Since she was in her mid-20s, Heidi’s love life has been put front and center. Of course, there have been a number of ups and downs throughout her romances, but we’re breaking down the timeline of Heidi’s romantic history to offer as much context as possible! Take a look below at all of the loves from Heidi Klum’s life!

Ric Pipino

Heidi Klum, wearing lace hipsters and fur top, arrives with her husband Ric Pipino for the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony in Frankfurt on August 11, 2001 [AP].Heidi’s first big romance came in the mid-90s. The then-twenty something became engaged and in 1997 married stylist Ric Pipino! As Heidi’s star in the entertainment and modeling industry rose, she became more open when it came to showing off her love life. She and Ric attended the MTV Europe Music Awards in Frankfurt in August 2001, pictured above. Unfortunately, their marriage was not meant to last, and the couple divorced in 2002 after five years of marriage. Heidi was roughly 29 at the time.

Flavio Briatore

Heidi Klum and Italian formula one manager Flavio Briatore, pose at Bellevue Castle in Berlin, October 21, 2003 [AP].Roughly one year after her split from Ric,

» Read Full Article