helen-reddy:-5-things-to-know-about-legendary-‘i-am-woman‘-singer-dead-at-78

5 Things

September 30, 2020 1:59AM EDT

The cruel year of 2020 has taken another talent, with the death of singer Helen Reddy. Her 1972 smash ‘I Am Woman’ made her a feminist icon, and we’ve got five things to know about her.

This is so not the time to lose the feminist firebrand who sang “I am woman, hear me roar,” but Helen Reddy has died at the age of 78. In a statement, her daughter and son, Traci and Jordan, said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.” The family did not give a cause of death, although she had reportedly been suffering from dementia.

Helen was mourned by her second husband and former manager Jeff Wald, who said in a statement to our sister site Variety that “I am very sad to announce that my first wife of 18 years and the mother of my two oldest, Traci & Jordan,” has died. “Traci spent the morning with Helen and she passed soon after under the excellent care of the Motion & Television Home.” At least Helen was surrounded by those who loved her in the end. We’ve got five things to know about the singer.

Singer Helen Reddy attends an event in Los Angeles celebrating Australian talent in 2017. The ‘I Am Woman’ singer was born in Melbourne, Australia and died in Los Angeles on Sept. 29, 2020. Photo credit: MEGA.

1. Helen’s breakthrough 1972 hit “I Am Woman” became a feminist anthem.

