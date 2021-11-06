here's-how-kim-kardashian-really-feels-about-kanye-“ye”-west's-“wife”-comments

Kanye “Ye” West recently raised eyebrows when he referred to Kim Kardashian as his wife despite the couple’s ongoing divorce. Scroll on find out what Kim thinks about her ex’s remarks.

Kanye “Ye” West DOESN’T Want a Divorce From Kim Kardashian

There may be more 808s and heartbreaks in store for Ye—the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year but it seems Ye hasn’t accepted it’s over. The 44-year-old rapper recently raised eyebrows when he referred to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as his “wife” and expressed that he still wants them “to be together.”

A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News that while it’s true Ye indeed “is still holding out hope and wishes they could still work it out,” the SKIMS founder has a different view on what their future looks like.

Says the insider, “There’s no chance for reconciliation at this point.”

According to a second source, Kim “isn’t surprised” by Ye’s latest comments.

“She knows he has his feelings and doesn’t hold back on sharing them,” that insider tells E! News. “Kanye has made it very clear he doesn’t want to get divorced and wants her to reconsider.”

However, as the source notes, Kim “tried for a long, long time” to make their marriage work but eventually “reached her breaking point.”

Nonetheless, the insider explains, “Kanye is still hoping Kim changes her mind but she’s not interested in getting back together.”

Ye’s remarks about Kim come after she was spotted holding hands with SNL star Pete Davidson during an outing at California’s Knott’s Berry Farm on Oct.

