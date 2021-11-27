here's-proof-reese-witherspoon's-kids-ava,-deacon-and-tennessee-are-her-clones

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe’s Son Is Dad’s Twin!

Exercise Family time gives you endorphins. Endorphins makes you happy. And Reese Witherspoon is the perfect example of just that.

In a new picture guaranteed to melt your heart, the actress is seen beaming alongside her husband Jim Toth, their son Tennessee, 9, and her kids Ava Phillippe, 22, and Deacon Phillippe, 18. (ICYMI, she shares the two with ex Ryan Phillippe.) As she captioned the shot, “Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours.”

No big little surprise here: In the snap, Reese’s kids look like her clones—something fans have pointed out often as they’ve watched her brood grow up. And, as it turns out, the 45-year-old loves to hear about their strong family genes, especially when it comes to similarities she shares with her oldest.

“I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young,” Reese recently told InStyle, noting Ava allegedly doesn’t mind it either. “She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”

How did your other favorite celebrity families celebrate Thanksgiving? Keep scrolling to see all the festive pictures…

Reese Witherspoon

“Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!” the actress captioned a shot featuring husband Jim Toth and her three kids Ava, Deacon and Tennessee.

Tish Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus

With this family, it’s always a party in the U.S.A.

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

Live footage of what we can only imagine is the good place.

Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan

She said she was “extremely thankful”—and we can see why.

» Read Full Article