here's-what-jake-gyllenhaal-was-up-to-after-taylor-swift-released-all-too-well

Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” Short Film is Here!

Full circle moment?

A day after Taylor Swift released a short film for an extended version of a popular song rumored to be about her ex Jake Gyllenhaal, the actor spent time at a star-studded event and helped honor his sister, who fans believe is also referenced in the track.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the 40-year-old actor joined Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles, where she was honored with the Breakthrough Director award for her new film The Lost Daughter. Her husband and co-star Peter Sarsgaard presented her with her plaque.

At the ceremony, Jake also appeared onstage to present the Sound Editing Award to The Guilty‘s Mandell Winter and David Esparza. Other celebrity presenters included Kristen Stewart, Javier Bardem, Kirsten Dunst, Awkwafina, Kelly Marie Tran, Marlee Marlin, Mahershala Ali, Regina King and Jamie Dornan.

A day earlier, Taylor, 31, dropped her re-recorded Red album, following a lengthy battle over her music. Simultaneously, she released the short film All Too Well, starring Teen Wolf alum Dylan O’Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, to accompany the record’s 10-minute track of the same name, which she later performed on SNL.

Taylor’s fans have long suspected that the song “All Too Well” is about Jake, who she had briefly dated in 2010 when she was about 20 and he was 29.

