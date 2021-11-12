here's-what's-really-going-on-between-scott-disick-and-model-hana-cross

Scott Disick recently sparked romance rumors with model Hana Cross after the two were spotted out at dinner together. But are they actually dating? Read on for details.

Necessary Realness: Kravis Engaged & Scott Disick’s Red Flags

Is Scott Disick dating Hana Cross?

That’s the question on everyone’s mind after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38, was recently spotted with the 24-year-old model during a night out at Nobu in Malibu. On Monday, Nov. 8, the pair were seen leaving the celebrity hotspot with a group of people, prompting speculations that Scott has moved on, two months after his breakup with Amelia Hamlin.

But before relationship rumors get kicked into high gear, a source close to the Flip It Like Disick star exclusively tells E! News that while Scott is “getting back out on the dating scene and enjoying himself,” he’s not necessarily looking for something serious. As the insider explains, “He’s having fun with Hana but that’s all it is for now.”

According to the source, Scott is taking things slow because he “hasn’t fully bounced back” from dealing with his split from Amelia and Kourtney Kardashian‘s recent engagement to Travis Barker.

“Meeting new girls and going out is a nice distraction and is helping him move on,” the insider says. “He’s trying to have fun and keep it light.”

BACKGRID

In September, Scott and Amelia went their separate ways. The news came after the Talentless fashion designer had allegedly messaged Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, to make disapproving comments about the Poosh founder’s relationship with Travis. When the unverified shady messages spread online,

» Read Full Article