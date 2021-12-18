here's-where-tyler-cameron-stands-with-hannah-brown-after-her-bombshell-memoir

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron also confirmed he’s single and ready to mingle in 2022. “I’m working on myself,” he said.

Tyler Cameron Jokes About Ex Hannah Brown’s New Book

Hannah Brown‘s juicy memoir may not be under Tyler Cameron‘s holiday tree this year.

Close to a month after The Bachelorette star released her first book God Bless This Mess, some fans may be wondering if some of her most famous exes have picked up a copy for themselves to enjoy. During an exclusive interview with E! News, Tyler revealed he has not read the book. At the same time, he has nothing but love for his ex.

“I think she’s good. I think she’s doing okay,” he said on Dec. 17. “She’s got a good man it sounds like. We’re cool. I wish her all the best.”

The reality star added, “There are books I’m trying to read right now. That has not reached the list yet. If someone gets it for me [this holiday], it will be pretty funny I will say that.”

In her memoir, Hannah looked back on her experience as ABC’s Bachelorette where she dated Tyler during the season.

While Tyler didn’t receive Hannah’s final rose, they continued a friendship outside of the show until things got complicated. As Hannah wrote in her book, she always felt like “his bench girl…the backup player who never got to play in the game.” She is now dating model Adam Woolard.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

For now, Tyler is hoping to avoid any drama this holiday season. For a man that likes to give gifts instead of receive them,

