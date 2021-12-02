here's-why-britney-spears'-fans-think-she's-already-married-to-sam-asghari

Britney Spears’ Fiance Sam Asghari Spills on WEDDING

Is that the sound of wedding bells?

Just two months after announcing their engagement, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are spurring speculation that they’ve secretly tied the knot. As the couple head off on vacation to celebrate Britney’s upcoming 40th birthday, the “Toxic” singer’s fans are up in a frenzy after Sam referred to his love as his “wife.”

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Sam wrote alongside photos of himself with Britney, “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world.”

“Everyday is your birthday my queen,” he added. “Happy 1st birthday to my wife.”

Needless to say, Sam’s caption—which also tagged Britney and included a hashtag of her Dec. 2 birthday—raised eyebrows. “wife???? Omg,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another replied, “wait did y’all get married??”

Britney seemingly cleared up the confusion when she posted the same pictures, which showed herself and Sam kissing and hugging on a private jet, on her own Instagram page and referred to the fitness model as “my fiancé.”

“Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away,” she captioned the snapshots, before taking a dig at the recent paparazzi photos that showed her leaving a public restroom by saying “I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics.”

“I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever,” she continued. “God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney and Sam,

