here’s-how-much-kanye-spent-on-his-presidential-campaign

Published 4 hours ago

Kanye West’s run for president was bogged down with lawsuits, bad press and Twitter rants. Now it’s being reported the rapper spent over $12 million of his own money.

According to his final Federal Election Commission report, the 43-year-old spent $13.2 million and $12.5 million of his own money to run for president. The report claims he spent $7.5 million on fees related to efforts to get his name on the ballot in several states, $210,544 on a two-page ad in The New York Times one week ahead of the election and $918,130 on campaign apparel on Election Day.

Kanye received approximately 66,000 votes.

RELATED: John Legend Questions Kanye West’s Presidential Bid

Kanye, who said he never voted, announced his run for president via Twitter on July 4. He sued many states to get on the ballot after missing several deadlines and was also accused of working with GOP operatives.

West’s running mate was 57-year-old Michelle Tidball. According to Forbes, she lives in Wyoming, described herself as a “biblical life coach” and in a bible teleconference said that she doesn’t “watch news.”

According to published reports, Kanye’s run for president was the final straw for Kim Kardashian. She filed for divorce after six years of marriage on Feb. 19.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Get the latest from BET in your inbox!

Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking submit, I consent to receiving BET Newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms

of Use.

» Read Full Article