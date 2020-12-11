here's-what's-streaming-on-netflix-in-december-2020

Done bingeing The Queen’s Gambit, The Crown and Holidate? Give these new Netflix titles a try—holiday faves included!

The holidays are finally here, bringing festive movies and cheer along with them.

Netflix has released their slate of content for the month—and it does not disappoint. New titles to the platform include familiar favorites 50 First Dates, Runaway Bride and Little Nicky. Not to mention the first three of the Jurassic Park films, giving fans of the franchise something to enjoy while waiting for the next installment starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

As for the holidays, Netflix delivered on their promise to spark joy during an otherwise tough year. They’re premiering a handful of original titles centered around the season, including a follow-up to their popular docu-series The Toys That Made Us. This time around, series host Brian Volk-Weiss is exploring The Holiday Movies That Made Us—informative and on-theme.

Last but not least, Jeopardy! lovers can look back on the long and successful career of the late Alex Trebek starting on Dec. 18. Five collections of the trivia game will be released for fans’ enjoyment in honor of the legendary host, who died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8.

To see what other titles there are to binge this month on Netflix, continue reading below.

Dec. 1:

Angela’s Christmas Wish (Netflix Family)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Netflix Original)

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show (Netflix Comedy Special)

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T.

