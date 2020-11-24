here's-why-ariana-grande-only-received-one-2021-grammy-nomination

After the 2021 Grammy nominations announcement, Ariana Grande fans might be wondering why she didn’t receive more nods. Scroll on for an explanation.

Ariana Grande’s “Positions”: Her Sexiest Album Yet?

Ariana Grande has positioned herself into the 2021 Grammy nominations! On Tuesday, Nov. 24, it was announced that the “34+35” singer was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her feature on Lady Gaga’s “Rain on Me.”

This year, the categories are recognizing musical contributions that were released between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020. With this cut-off, the Grammy winner’s latest album positions, which was released on Oct. 30, will have to wait another year.

In 2019, the 27-year-old star won her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her fourth studio album, Sweetener. However, it was a bittersweet win for the artist because there was a bit of drama going on behind closed doors, which ultimately led to Ariana not attending the awards show that year.

The pop songstress also pulled out of her scheduled performance days beforehand due to a disagreement with the Grammy producers on which songs she would perform.

“F–k,” she tweeted after she learned of her win at the time, “I know i’m not here tonight (trust I tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things …. but f–k ……. this is wild and beautiful. Thank you so much.”

Ariana later took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a pale blue strapless ballgown. In the caption, she wrote, “when @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn’t matter if you’re singing or not ….

