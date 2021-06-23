Celebrities

Here’s Why ‘RHOA’ Fans Fear Cynthia Bailey Lost Her Peach

by Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Is Cynthia Bailey putting down her peach?

That’s what fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta are pondering after “RHOA” was removed from her Instagram account bio. It sparked speculation about whether the 54-year-old newlywed would return in a full-time capacity on the Bravo franchise’s 14th season.

That said, on Monday (June 21), Bailey shared a promotional ad for RHOA featuring her name and likeness on it, so perhaps the worrying is premature.

Bailey married Mike Hill last October.

Bailey is slated to be on The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, so maybe we’ll find out more then.

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for AAFA

